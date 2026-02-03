"Unprecedented influx" of bats flood Pennsylvania wildlife center amid cold snap

A wildlife center in Pennsylvania said it's dealing with an "unprecedented influx" of bats amid the bitter cold snap.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Lancaster County, called this winter "particularly challenging."

"With temperatures plummeting to well below freezing, we are receiving an astonishing number of calls each day from individuals who have found bats in distress," the wildlife center wrote in a Facebook post. "If you encounter a bat during this harsh season, it is absolutely vital that you do NOT put the bat outside. Exposing a bat to these frigid conditions can mean certain death."

A wildlife center in Pennsylvania said it's dealing with an "unprecedented influx" of bats amid the bitter cold snap. (Photo: Raven Ridge Wildlife Center/Facebook)

Anyone who finds a bat in distress is asked to first put on gloves. Then gently cover the bat with a t-shirt and put it in a secure box without any holes, because bats can fit through an opening as small as a dime.

"Under no circumstances should you attempt to warm the bat or offer it food or water, as maintaining a cool environment is essential for conserving its vital energy during hibernation," the wildlife center said.

Bats at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center are being cared for at an off-site facility, with the hopes of releasing them in April and May.

Do bats hibernate?

According to the National Park Service, since bats use a lot of energy to fly, they have to eat a lot of food. But when it gets cold and bugs disappear, bats have to either hibernate or migrate to warmer areas with more food. Some bat species hibernate, some migrate and some do both, the National Park Service says.

When a bat hibernates, its heart rate drops from 200 to 300 beats per minute to just 10, reducing energy costs by about 98%. Experts say bats may enter this "torpor" state to save energy during a cold day, or they'll hibernate for up to a month.