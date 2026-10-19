As Pennsylvania bans most vapes, health experts give tips for quitting smoking

People who vape will now have a problem finding their favorite products because of a statewide ban in Pennsylvania that took effect Monday on most products.

The ban comes as some people who have been buying e-cigarettes for years may be addicted. Now that they don't have access to these products, health officials say there are next steps.

"They do cause problems with withdrawal if you stop right away," said Dr. Natalie Gentile with Direct Care Physicians.

That could be many people's reality starting on Monday, but Rebecca Kishlock, the director of programs for Breathe Pennsylvania, said, "It's a much easier process if we can be prepared for what to expect."

"We would always recommend starting with a quit plan and evaluating where you are and then really working those eight to 12 weeks with nicotine replacement therapies," Kishlock said.

Quitting isn't easy, and some may think cold turkey is their only option. But it's not — experts say managing cravings and replacing habits can help. Gentile recommends exercise like walking and mindfulness practices like deep breathing.

"That lack of the product can make you feel uneasy — right? — it can increase your anxiety, so replacing those habits with something else can be super helpful," Gentile said.

There are also products that can help people quit smoking.

"We have the patch, the gum, the lozenge, that are all over the counter so that you could go purchase at any of your local stores," Kishlock said.

And something as simple as gum or candy to replace the hand-to-mouth habit can also work. Experts say there are many options, but it's okay not to succeed on the first try.

"It is not uncommon to have one, two and three tries," said Kishlock. "A slip in the process is not a failure; it is something we can keep working on."

There are free resources to help you get started, including calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW, Breathe Pennsylvania's "Smoke-Free for Life" program, the quitSTART app or text "quit" to 47848.