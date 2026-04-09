Pittsburgh-area man stabs driver in road rage attack on Pennsylvania Turnpike, police say

A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after authorities said he stabbed a driver in a road rage attack on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It started when police said the victim was getting onto the Turnpike at the Pittsburgh interchange. According to police paperwork, the victim had been driving home from work and got onto the Turnpike "in front of the defendant's vehicle."

Police say the suspect, Robert Palscak, began driving behind the victim's car in an "aggressive manner for much of the approximately ten miles between the Pittsburgh Interchange and the Irwin Interchange."

Both drivers then got off the Turnpike in Irwin, where, according to police paperwork, the victim reported both stopped in traffic at the top of the off-ramp to State Route 30 eastbound.

Police said that's when Palscak got out of his car with a knife in his hand. Police paperwork states the victim grabbed a baseball bat and also got out of the car.

"The victim related that the defendant initially punched him in the face, then subsequently stabbed him with a knife," police said.

"Doesn't surprise me, because I just feel like the climate that we live in now, people are just very angry," Irwin resident Amy Fensch said.

Pennsylvania State Police told KDKA-TV that as the weather breaks, more drivers are on the road and remind those behind the wheel to maintain a safe distance, watch their speed and always use their turn signal.

"I just wish people could just be happy and not tailgate people," Fensch said.

Police did not release information regarding the victim's condition. According to police paperwork, the man suffered a stab wound to his left ear, near his cheekbone. Palscak now faces charges including aggravated and simple assault.

According to PennDOT's website, if you encounter an aggressive driver on the road: