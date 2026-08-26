Pennsylvania State Police trooper running marathon in full uniform to honor fallen trooper

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Uniontown, Fayette County, plans to run a marathon in full uniform to honor a trooper killed in the line of duty and raise money for his family.

Not only does Cpl. Montana Trombetta want to collect $100,000 for the family of Cpl. Timothy O'Connor, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Caln Township, Chester County earlier this year, but he also wants to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run in a police uniform in Erie on Sept. 13.

While he didn't know O'Connor personally, Trombetta said when he heard O'Connor's wife describe him as a steady man who people could rely on in times of both difficulty and joy, that resonated with him.

"I want to be a man that is steady," Trombetta said. "Steady for his wife, his kids, his community, and want to be somebody that people can depend on in times of need or in times of joy."

Trombetta said running isn't just something that he enjoys. It's also a way he can help other people. After praying, he said he realized he could run the Erie Presque Isle Marathon to help O'Connor's loved ones.

He'll be racing in full uniform, campaign hat and all, though Trombetta said he is allowed to wear running shoes. While it will make the race more difficult, and certainly a little warmer than if he'd be wearing shorts and a T-shirt, Trombetta said that's the point.

"I think it'll increase the sacrifice, and that's what I'm hopeful for," he said. "I want to increase the sacrifice. I made a commitment and an oath that I would make any sacrifice in this uniform, and so this is just the next sacrifice that God will ask me to make."

The record to beat is 3 hours, 6 minutes and 27 seconds.

"I fully intend on breaking that record," Trombetta said.

And to top it all off, he also hopes to qualify for the Boston Marathon. While it's a massive undertaking, Trombetta said it's a marathon, literally, and not a sprint.

"Just like you don't run a marathon all at once, you run it literally one stride, one mile, until you complete it," Trombetta said. "And so that would be my sort of message to people, that if you want to get started with something, just start it and see what happens, and watch how God can challenge you and help you to grow."

Those interested in helping can donate online or send a check to Troop B Camp Cadet, writing Cpl. Timothy O'Connor in the memo line.