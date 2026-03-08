Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot in West Caln Township, officials say
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is in the hospital after being shot in West Caln Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night, emergency officials said.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Compass and Michael roads, and the trooper was taken to Paoli Hospital, according to Chester County dispatch.
It's not clear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.