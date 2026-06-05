Tickets can now be issued in Pennsylvania for using a cell phone while driving. Here's what to know.

Tickets can now be issued in Pennsylvania for people who are caught using a cell phone while driving. Here's what to know.

Starting today, under legislation known as Paul Miller's Law, Pennsylvania drivers can be ticketed for using hand-held devices while behind the wheel, including while stopped in traffic, at a red light, or otherwise delayed while driving.

Drivers are still allowed to use their phones to alert authorities and first responders of emergencies and can use hands-free technology to make calls, use GPS features, and listen to music.

The legislation, which was signed into law by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro two years ago, is named for Paul Miller, Jr., who died in 2010 in Monroe County when he was hit by a distracted driver who reached for their phone while behind the wheel.

Since Miller's death, his mother has become a national advocate for stronger distracted driving laws.

"This law will save lives and that is the most important thing," said Miller. "I don't want any parent to ever have to go to a morgue to identify their child – like I did – because of something so preventable. Your choices behind the wheel matter. Put down the phone!"

Starting today, under legislation known as Paul Miller's Law, Pennsylvania drivers can be ticketed for using hand-held devices while behind the wheel, including while stopped in traffic, at a red light, or otherwise delayed while driving. CBS News Philadelphia

For the past year, enforcement of Paul Miller's Law has been under a warning phase, but the violation of the law is considered a primary offense.

"If an officer sees this, you can be stopped just for this offense," said Ross Township Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp.

Now that the warning phase has ended, starting today, tickets will be issued for drivers who are using their phone behind the wheel.

The cost of a citation for using your phone behind the wheel will be a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees.

Under Paul Miller's Law, drivers who are convicted of homicide by vehicle and are found to have been using their phone behind the wheel at the time can be sentenced to an additional five years in prison.