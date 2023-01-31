Pennsylvania is a top state for singles and Pittsburgh makes Valentine's Day list, new study shows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you are looking for a valentine, turns out, Pennsylvania is not a bad place to be, according to a new survey.

In fact, another similar study ranks Pittsburgh as one of the places to go for Valentine's Day.

A new ranking from WalletHub names the Best and Worst States for Singles. Pennsylvania is near the top of the list, rounding out the top five best states for single people.

Above us on the list: California, New York, Florida and Texas.

Sorry to our southern neighbors though. Turns out, West Virginia is the worst place to be if you're single, according to the study. They come in dead last at No. 50.

WalletHub did the study by comparing three key dimensions in all 50 states.

Dating economics

Dating opportunities

Romance and fun

Pennsylvania is high in the Romance and Fun dimension, which focuses on restaurants, nightlife, festivals, amusement parks, fitness and other attractions.

To see the full ranking, visit this link.

A second study from WalletHub ranks the best cities across the U.S. to celebrate Valentine's Day. Pittsburgh comes in at No. 15 of 100 cities.

The Steel City is a great place to find activities to do for Valentine's and a great place to find Valentine's gifts, according to the study. The study was also based on comparisons of budget and weather forecast.

To see this ranking, click here.

WalletHub also ranks Pittsburgh on their list of 2023's Best Places to Get Married. Pittsburgh comes in 30 on the ranking of 100 cities. The study compares the cities for Costs, Facilities and services, and Activities and attractions.

Click here to see the full list of cities.