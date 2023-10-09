Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania State Police searching for 2 juvenile detention center escapees

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BOLIVAR, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two juveniles who escaped a Westmoreland County educational rehabilitation center.

Police were called to the Outside In School along Fort Palmer Road Friday after staff had reported that two teenage boys fled the school, entering a vehicle and leaving the area.

One teen, a 17-year-old from Ford City, and the other, a 15-year-old from Aliquippa, were last seen wearing blue sweatshirts, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

The vehicle was reported to be headed toward the New Florence area of Westmoreland County.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 8:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.