Pennsylvania State Police searching for 2 juvenile detention center escapees

BOLIVAR, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two juveniles who escaped a Westmoreland County educational rehabilitation center.

Police were called to the Outside In School along Fort Palmer Road Friday after staff had reported that two teenage boys fled the school, entering a vehicle and leaving the area.

One teen, a 17-year-old from Ford City, and the other, a 15-year-old from Aliquippa, were last seen wearing blue sweatshirts, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

The vehicle was reported to be headed toward the New Florence area of Westmoreland County.