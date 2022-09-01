Pennsylvania State Police investigating shooting at East Pittsburgh gas station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in East Pittsburgh.

Details remain limited, but dispatchers tell KDKA that the first call for help came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a shooting in East Pittsburgh. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Troopers were seen investigating at the Sunoco station along Lincoln Highway.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

