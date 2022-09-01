Pennsylvania State Police investigating shooting at East Pittsburgh gas station
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in East Pittsburgh.
Details remain limited, but dispatchers tell KDKA that the first call for help came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Troopers were seen investigating at the Sunoco station along Lincoln Highway.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
