Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal to investigate house fire in North Apollo Township

NORTH APOLLO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Today, the state police fire marshal will be in North Apollo Township to investigate the cause of a house fire.

It broke out around 8:30 p.m. on Pegtown Avenue.

A man was inside at the time but he was able to get out safely.

No one else was hurt but the home itself was destroyed.

The chief said that they brought in tankers from nearby departments and it took about an hour to get the fire under control with about 10 fire departments working together.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the neighboring homes.

The fire marshal will investigate today as the chief said the origin is unknown.