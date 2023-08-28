Pennsylvania State Police dropping college credit requirement for cadet applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are removing the college credit requirement for cadet applications.

The Shapiro administration said dropping the requirement of 60 college credits expands opportunities for people who want careers as state troopers.

"Filling the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police with women and men dedicated to serving the people of Pennsylvania is of utmost importance," Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said in a news release. "The elimination of the college credit requirement will open the door to a rewarding career for many who would make exemplary troopers but would not have otherwise had the opportunity."

The state will waive the college degree requirement on a trial basis for the next period of cadet applications. The change to the requirement will be re-evaluated based on the results of multiple application cycles, the Shapiro administration said.

Cadet applicants have to have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license. Applicants must be a Pennsylvania resident and at least 20 years old when they apply.

In his first executive order, Shapiro announced that 92% of state government jobs, or about 65,000 positions, won't require a four-year college degree. He's ordered all agencies under his jurisdiction to take steps to emphasize work experience in their hiring.