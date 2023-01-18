Watch CBS News
Politics

Shaprio's first executive order opens 92% of state government jobs to applicants without 4-year degrees

/ CBS Pittsburgh

5 local leaders at Shapiro's inauguration 'optimistic' a Philadelphian governor won't leave Pittsbur
5 local leaders at Shapiro's inauguration 'optimistic' a Philadelphian governor won't leave Pittsbur 02:35

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, announcing that 92% of state government jobs won't require a four-year college degree.

The executive order means that effective immediately, about 65,000 jobs don't require a degree. A new website shows over 500 job postings that Pennsylvanians can apply for even if they didn't graduate from a four-year college. 

"Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and have a real opportunity to succeed. They should get to decide what's best for them – whether they want to go to college or straight into the workforce – not have that decided for them," Shapiro said.

The newly-inaugurated governor said he wants all Pennsylvanians to be able to apply for a job with the commonwealth. He also ordered the remaining 8% of jobs that do require degrees to be reviewed. 

According to the Department of Labor and Industry, more than 7 million Pennsylvanians don't have a four-year degree. 

Shapiro has promised to invest in apprenticeships, vocational training and career and technical education. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 1:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.