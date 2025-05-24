Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police responding to 'barricade situation' in Unity Township

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police are actively responding to a 'barricade situation' in Unity Township, Westmoreland County.

State police, with the Unity Township Bureau of Fire, advise residents to stay in their homes and avoid Center Drive as the incident unfolds.

The Unity Township fire department added that other fire units are assisting with road closures.

"Please avoid the area of Center Drive and Mission Road between Monastery and Hemlock and the surrounding connecting side streets until further notice. This is for your safety and the safety of the personnel operating in that area," the Unity Township Bureau of Fire posted on social media.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

