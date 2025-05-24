Pennsylvania State Police responding to 'barricade situation' in Unity Township

Pennsylvania State Police are actively responding to a 'barricade situation' in Unity Township, Westmoreland County.

State police, with the Unity Township Bureau of Fire, advise residents to stay in their homes and avoid Center Drive as the incident unfolds.

The Unity Township fire department added that other fire units are assisting with road closures.

"Please avoid the area of Center Drive and Mission Road between Monastery and Hemlock and the surrounding connecting side streets until further notice. This is for your safety and the safety of the personnel operating in that area," the Unity Township Bureau of Fire posted on social media.

