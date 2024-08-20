Pennsylvania State Game Warden details how to keep pests and rodents from destroying your property

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- We're in the prime time of the year for issues with pests, and we're not just talking about deer eating up your plants and landscaping.

Raccoons, skunks, and groundhogs are among the creatures that can be both dangerous and destructive.

John Shumway went looking for advice on how to rid your place of the pests.

They may be cute when they're little, but then they get territorial.

"Everything is cute when it's little, and then it grows up and it becomes a lot less cute and more of a hassle," said Pennsylvania State Game Warden Kolten Boyer.

Boyer says that a groundhog can be very destructive if it starts digging under the foundation of your home, for example.

When a critter undermines a patio, porch, or foundation, it can cause cracks that eventually could cave in.

Structural damage is only one concern, though, as there is a rabies risk, as well.

"They can be a source of fleas and insects and ticks and things like that that we don't want," said Dr. Mike Hutchinson.

If the time comes that you want to get rid of them, Boyer says removal is the better choice.

"We have nuisance wildlife control operators that we permit," Boyer said. "They have all the specialized equipment and expertise."

Boyer says that trapping is highly effective, but recommends contacting a local game warden before doing it yourself.

"They might have some good recommendations for you what the best course action would be," Boyer said.

The rules for catch and release or disposal are different depending on where you are.

You'll need to know what you can do and how to safely handle something you do catch. You don't want to get bitten by something or sprayed by a skunk, for example.