Pa. GOP wants to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after SCOTUS ruling

By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Mail-in ballots for the November election are arriving in mailboxes, but the rules for them remain in flux.

What if you return one without a date on the outer envelope? A U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week cast new doubt on whether ballots with undated or incorrectly return envelopes will count.

"We believe it's clear ballots need to be dated in order to be valid," said Pennsylvania House GOP spokesperson Jason Gottesman.

Republicans realize that might not happen. But House leaders sent a letter to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman, asking her to change this guidance and tell counties to keep undated ballots separate just in case.

"The current guidance doesn't say they need to be segregated. It comingles them. If they're commingled, there's no way to go back and figure out which ones were dated or undated," Gottesman said.

The Department of State says it just got the letter from Republican leaders and is reviewing it. A spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf says to be clear, the Supreme Court didn't say "don't count mail-in ballots" and on that specific point, Republicans agree.

"This has nothing to do with whether they're going to be counted on election night or not," said Dauphin County elections director Jerry Feaser.

Until any of this becomes clearer, leaders from both parties say don't take any chances: date your outer envelope correctly. And some election offices aren't taking any chances either.

"Any ballots where the voter signed it but didn't date it, we segregate those ballots out," Feaser said.