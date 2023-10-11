Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers call for investigation of sexual harassment charges in governor's office

Republican lawmakers call for investigation of sexual harassment charges in governor's office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Republican lawmakers are calling on Governor Josh Shapiro to disclose more about his role, if any, in the recent resignation of one of his close aides accused of sexual harassment.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, lawmakers say this is not partisan, just a matter of protecting women who work in Pennsylvania's State Capitol.

In a complaint not public but obtained by KDKA-TV, an employee of Mike Vereb, then the secretary of legislative affairs who worked out of the governor's office, accused Vereb of inappropriate sexual conduct beginning last February.

"It started with inappropriate comments from other members of the staff, implying that they were having a sexual relationship. He was her direct supervisor at the time," says state Rep. Abby Major, a Leechburg Republican. "And she relayed that to him that people were making these comments, and that led him to make inappropriate comments directly to her suggesting that they begin a sexual relationship."

The employee confided in Major, who says the employee ultimately had to resign in early March.

"After she reported him, the environment became so hostile that she ended up quitting because the process as designed didn't protect her. It protected him," says Major.

Vereb continued in office until his resignation in late September, at which time the governor's office made no mention of the sexual harassment charges.

Several Republican state senators, including state Sen. Tracy Pennycuick, now say the governor was protecting Vereb.

Delano: "Do you think the governor knew about this a long time ago and failed to act?"

Pennycuick: "I do. I believe the governor was well aware that Mike Vereb could be inappropriate, and I think he let it slide."

Pennycuick, a Montgomery County Republican, and several Republican colleagues say the Legislature needs to investigate what happened.

"Who investigated these allegations? Are there more victims? Is this a systemic issue within that office or is this an isolated case of one individual acting inappropriately with a young staffer?" asks Pennycuick.

"We, as a legislative body, need to have conversations on how we focus on and find solutions to fix a troubling problem," says state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, a York County Republican.

Both Pennycuick and Phillips-Hill deny this is partisan as some Democrats have suggested privately.

Delano: "Do you believe this is a partisan Republican attack on the governor?"

Phillips-Hill: "This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. This is a matter of good governance."

KDKA-TV reached out to the governor's office for comment.

Without getting into this specific case, Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson, said: "Although the commonwealth does not comment on specific personnel matters, it takes allegations of discrimination and harassment seriously. Robust procedures are in place for thoroughly investigating reports of discrimination and harassment."