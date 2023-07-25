Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission hears from PWSA customers about proposed rate increase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority wants to increase customer rates by 60% over the next three years.

On Tuesday at the Jeron X. Grayson Center in the Hill District, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission held a special meeting to hear what customers think. The authority has 80,000 customers in the Pittsburgh area.

"It constitutes a tremendous burden on those least able to handle such a burden," customer Benjamin John Chiszar said.

He was one of the many speaking against the proposed increases of roughly 20 percent compounded over the next three years.

"I'm just a mouse standing in front of an avalanche," the customer said. "This rate will be approved, this rate will be increased and every single one of us will pay the bill."

The PWSA issued a statement on the need for the increase earlier this month, saying in part that the increase was to "ensure ongoing investment to modernize our water systems and provide essential water, sewer, and stormwater services for current and future generations of customers."

"I'm all for fixing the infrastructure," customer Kerry Sullivan said. "But that's something they should have been doing all along."

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says it will approve or deny the PWSA's request by February 2024.

If you weren't able to attend Tuesday's meeting, another one's set for July 27.