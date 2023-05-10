PWSA files request with PUC to increase rates nearly 70% over 3-year period

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New water woes could soon be coming for Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers with substantial rate hikes.

PWSA has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to raise rates by nearly 70% over the next three years.

The proposed hike would provide essential funding for mandated infrastructure improvements and address increasing operating costs related to inflation.

If approved, a typical residential customer using 3,000 gallons of water per month would see their bill increase around 20% each year through 2026.

Customers enrolled in its Low Income Assistance Bill Discount Program would have annual increases of around 17%.

The proposal also includes an expansion of customer assistance programs and a one-time $40 credit for residential customers to put towards rain barrels.

Over the next five years, PWSA says a total of $1.8 billion is budgeted for much-needed upgrades to critical infrastructure.