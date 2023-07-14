Pennsylvania launching pilot program to cool homes through LIHEAP program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania is launching a pilot program for cooling homes this summer through the LIHEAP program.
People who qualified for an emergency LIHEAP heating grant or weatherization assistance in 2022-2023 may be eligible.
Assistance includes free installation or repair of cooling equipment such as Energy Star-rated window air conditioning units or fans. It may include repair or replacement of a heat pump or central air conditioning system.
In order to see if you qualify, contact your county's weatherization agency. That information can be found here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.