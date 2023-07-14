Pennsylvania launching pilot program to cool homes through LIHEAP program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania is launching a pilot program for cooling homes this summer through the LIHEAP program.

People who qualified for an emergency LIHEAP heating grant or weatherization assistance in 2022-2023 may be eligible.

Assistance includes free installation or repair of cooling equipment such as Energy Star-rated window air conditioning units or fans. It may include repair or replacement of a heat pump or central air conditioning system.

In order to see if you qualify, contact your county's weatherization agency. That information can be found here.