Pa. National Guard plane makes emergency landing at Harrisburg International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania National Guard plane made an emergency landing Thursday at Harrisburg International Airport.
A spokesperson said there were reports of fumes in the cockpit during a training exercise. The plane landed safely and was checked out on the runway.
Six people were onboard, but there were no injuries.
