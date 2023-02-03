Watch CBS News
Pa. National Guard plane makes emergency landing at Harrisburg International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania National Guard plane made an emergency landing Thursday at Harrisburg International Airport.

A spokesperson said there were reports of fumes in the cockpit during a training exercise. The plane landed safely and was checked out on the runway.

Six people were onboard, but there were no injuries.

