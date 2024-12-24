Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania man confessed to pastor about murder-for-hire plot to kill ex-wife, police say

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Elk County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges after law enforcement said he confessed to a pastor about a murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-wife.

CBS affiliate WTAJ reported that two men are facing charges in connection with the murder-for-hire plan. David Vanatta and Colton Baird were charged after a pastor told law enforcement on Dec. 22 that Vanatta told him during a confession that he paid Baird $2,000 to kill his ex-wife, the TV station reported. The woman was not harmed. 

When state police interviewed the 45-year-old Vanatta, he reportedly told investigators he hired Baird to hill his ex-wife and that he paid him at his house in Jones Township. 

Citing the criminal complaint, WTAJ reported that the 32-year-old Baird told investigators that Vanatta hired him and he had already spent the $2,000. 

Vanatta and Baird are charged with criminal solicitation - criminal homicide; conspiracy - criminal homicide; and criminal attempt - criminal homicide, the TV station reported. They were both denied bail and have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 8, 2025, WTAJ reported. 

