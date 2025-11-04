Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill Congress member arrested in Washington, D.C.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Washington, D.C., after Capitol police said he threatened to kill a member of Congress.

Capitol police said 43-year-old Richard Griffin from Pennsylvania was spotted by the Rapid Response Team around 12:30 p.m. Griffin was spotted from a "be on the lookout" bulletin that Capitol police said had been published by its Threat Assessment Section on Oct. 28.

Police said Griffin was stopped before he could try to go through security screening at the Delaware Avenue door of the Russell Senate Office Building. He was arrested for threats to do bodily harm.

"We will not tolerate any threats to the Members of Congress, their families, or staff," United States Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a news release. "Our officers, agents, and professional staff worked relentlessly to bring offenders to justice. We have a zero-tolerance stance when it comes to threats."

Griffin has a history of emailing a Congressional office as well as other government officials and law enforcement agencies, police said.

"Today's arrest is further evidence of the fact that our officers remain vigilant during this heightened threat environment," Assistant Chief for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher said in a press release. "We are all proud of the work they do around the clock to keep the Congressional community safe."

Police didn't release any more information about Griffin.