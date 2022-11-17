Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Armstrong County worth more than $1 million still unclaimed

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) - Somewhere in Armstrong County, there's a would-be millionaire.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has said that there is a winning Cash 5 ticket that was sold in Vandergrift at Jak Petroleum on River Road.

The ticket is worth $1.65 million.

However, despite being a million-dollar ticket, it will soon expire. They have said it expires at the end of business on December 16, 2022.

That's one year from when it was sold in 2021.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 8-12-18-31-35.

If you have the winning ticket, the lottery said you can sign the back of the ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Also, if you win, we have tips for what to do once you claim the money right here.