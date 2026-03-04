Pennsylvania Lottery player wins $1 million a year for life on scratch-off ticket sold in Armstrong County

A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Armstrong County is one of the state's newest millionaires.

A "$1,000,000 a Year for Life" lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a retailer in Armstrong County, lottery officials announced on Wednesday.

The winning ticket was sold at a BP gas station along Buffalo Street in Freeport Borough. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game offers a top prize of $1 million annually for life or a one-time cash option of $14.5 million, before applicable withholding. All prizes over $5,000 are subject to state and federal taxes.

Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's official end-sale date, which is posted on the lottery's website.

Lottery officials emphasized that scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, and neither the lottery nor its retailers know where winning tickets are sold until a prize is claimed.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $37.2 billion to programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, including transportation services, prescription assistance, senior centers and meal programs.