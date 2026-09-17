Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.8 million sold in Cambria County

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.8 million was sold in Cambria County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said that a Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six winning numbers, 13-22-32-38-42-48, from Wednesday's drawing to win the $1.8 million jackpot. The Walmart on Walmart Drive in Cambria Township will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Nearly 49,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in Wednesday's drawing. The lottery is reminding players to check every ticket, every time.

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from one to 49. A computer then randomly selects two more sets of six numbers, for three lines of six numbers each, or 18 numbers total.

It's the most recent big win for Pennsylvania Lottery players.

A Fayette County man picking up a prescription at Walmart for his wife, who had just had a heart attack, decided to try his luck at the $600 million Powerball jackpot. He ended up winning $1 million.

And in Erie County, a man won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket. He said he plans on retiring, building his dream home and traveling with his wife.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales started in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $38 billion to fund programs like transportation, care services and prescription assistance.