After winning $3 million from scratch-off, Pennsylvania man plans to retire and travel with his wife

A Pennsylvania man plans to retire, build his dream home and travel with his wife after winning $3 million from a scratch-off ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says 57-year-old Dave Sabol Jr. of Erie County usually plays the same lottery machine at Country Fair on North Main Street in Union City, but on Aug. 7, he had to pick a different one when someone else was already using his favorite.

The decision to switch it up paid off.

"I usually play the same machine, but somebody was on it, so I just went to the other one," Sabol said in a press release. "I scratched it and it said $3 million. I thought, 'Oh my God, this can't be right!'"

Sabol said he immediately told his wife Joan about the big prize. A friend who is a lawyer advised him to also speak with a financial planner.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said Sabol has worked more than 35 years in a heavy industrial machine shop. After learning he won, Sabol decided it was time to retire. He also plans on building his dream home and traveling throughout the United States.

"I haven't been able to wipe the smile off my face," he said.

The lottery says Sabol bought a $3,000,000 Golden Ticket scratch-off, which is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Country Fair will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne congratulated Sabol on his win and said it's a reminder that you never know where or when a winning ticket will show up.