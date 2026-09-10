Man wins $1 million from Powerball after wife suffers heart attack: "I think you're a millionaire!"

A Pennsylvania man won $1 million after buying a Powerball ticket while at the pharmacy to pick up a prescription for his wife, who had just had a heart attack.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says 65-year-old Tony Corso of Fayette County was getting medicine for his wife at the Walmart Pharmacy in South Union Township when he decided to try his luck at the $600 million Powerball jackpot.

Corso said he likes to play when the jackpot gets big and spent just $20.

When he checked his tickets, one had the message telling him to see the clerk. He said he threw it back on his counter until Monday came along. Then he checked the numbers on the Pennsylvania Lottery's website with his wife by his side.

"She started saying, 'I can't breathe!'" Corso said in a news release. "Then she said, 'Well, I think you're a millionaire!'"

Corso said he just retired in May from running a small tire business and doesn't really need the money, but it feels good to have it anyway. He says despite the money, he's still focused on his wife, whose birthday is on Friday. He said the prize will help her fully retire.

"To me, her life is more important," he said.

Corso said he's thankful for the unexpected blessing and looks forward to spending time with his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

To celebrate, Corso was presented with a commemorative $1 million check on Thursday.