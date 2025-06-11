2 winners split $2.3 million Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot

Two residents in two different western Pennsylvania counties won a recent Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot and will split the prize.

Two jackpot-winning tickets from the Monday, June 9, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $2,325,690. The winning tickets were sold in Butler and Erie counties.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 4-7-17-27-36, to win individual prizes of $1,162,845. More than 44,700 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won in the drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at a 7-Eleven location along Glen Eden Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County, and the Giant Eagle on West 12th Street in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Each retailer will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, lottery officials say.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

Players are advised to thoroughly check every ticket and claim lower-tier prizes at an authorized Lottery retailer.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.