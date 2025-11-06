Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announces LIHEAP recipients won't have utilities shutoff during government shutdown

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced his administration, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, secured a commitment from utility companies that they would not shut off heat or electricity in November for homes that are eligible for LIHEAP amid the federal government shutdown.

"My Administration is once again stepping up to protect Pennsylvanians from the federal government's inaction," said Governor Shapiro. "Republicans in Washington have been unable to reopen the federal government, leading to real consequences here in Pennsylvania for those who rely on federal assistance to keep their homes warm and safe during the winter months. Last week, I signed a disaster declaration so that Pennsylvanians don't suffer because Congress can't do its job. My Administration reached out to Pennsylvania's utility companies and got them to agree to keep the power on for our neighbors so that people are not stranded in the cold as winter comes."

LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, provides home heating and assistance from the federal government, and usually has a December shut-off moratorium. Under this agreement, the shut-off moratorium begins on November 1.

"We know many Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet, and keeping families safe, warm, and connected requires all of us working together, from state agencies and utilities, to the communities we serve," said Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Chairman Steve DeFrank. "Together, we're showing that Pennsylvania can lead the nation by turning collaboration into action — working side by side to protect consumers and strengthen the essential services that support every household."

Usually, Pennsylvania receives more than $215 million every year for LIHEAP funding, and as the shutdown continues in Washington, D.C., Governor Shapiro's administration said that Pennsylvania cannot backfill the costs.

They added that once the federal government shutdown ends, Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services will get the funding for LIHEAP and will start accepting applications.

For those who need help with their utility bills, assistance and other programs can be found at this link.