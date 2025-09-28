4 dead, including 3 kids, in Pennsylvania house fire

Four people, including three people ages 17 and younger, were killed and six were injured in a house fire in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

In a post on Facebook, the city of Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 73-year-old died Sunday morning during the house fire on Church Street. Two people were seriously injured, with one victim last listed in stable condition while the other was last listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Crews were called to a house fire in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 28, 2025. Photo Credit: City of Lebanon, PA Government/Facebook

They were among the 10 people in the home at the time of the blaze. The Facebook post from the mayor said several of them were guests visiting for a birthday celebration.

The Facebook post said the fire originated from an electrical outlet in the living room on the first floor. The blaze was ruled accidental, and the fire marshal for the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating.

Authorities said crews were called to the home around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday for the fire. When first responders arrived, the first and second floors of the home were fully engulfed. They then learned people were trapped inside.

Crews worked to put out the blaze and rescued the people inside despite having to withdraw once because the conditions "within the structure deteriorated," according to the mayor's post.

The remaining four people inside the home suffered minor injuries, officials said. The victims were not identified as of Sunday night.

"I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased," the mayor said on Facebook. "Words cannot capture the depth of our sorrow for their loss. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those impacted by this devastating event.