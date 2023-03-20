Pa. leads nation in avian flu cases

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania leads the nation in avian flu cases.

Recent cases in Lancaster, Chester, Bucks and Northumberland counties account for most of the surge.

Millions of birds have died all as the commonwealth approaches the one-year anniversary of its first case.

John Boney of the Penn State Extension says if you've been outside -- hiking, biking, walking a dog -- change your clothes and shoes before being around poultry. That's the best way to keep it from spreading.

"We're trying to reach everyone from the folks with birds in their backyard or hobby and then all the way up through those that have a million or more animals," Boney said.

He says anyone with a sick bird should call the Department of Agriculture.

Experts are cautiously optimistic that warmer, dryer weather and the end of migration season will help stop the spread of this virus.