Pennsylvania lawyer pleads guilty to forging signature of U.S. district judge

A Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, lawyer pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to violating federal forgery laws, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said on Tuesday.

Michael Brandon Cohen, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of forging the signature of a United States district judge.

Cohen was licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in 2022.

While representing a client in a civil lawsuit against a health care company, he told the victim that he filed the lawsuit on the victim's behalf in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, but never actually filed the suit.

On May 18, 2022, and Oct. 13, 2022, Cohen sent the victim fake court orders allegedly issued and electronically signed by Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Matthew W. Brann, with the orders ruling in the victim's favor against the health care company, according to a media release from the United States Attorney's Office.

However, Chief Judge Brann never issued the orders or authorized his electronic signature. Cohen admitted to forging the signature on the fake orders.

Cohen's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18, 2025. He faces a maximum total sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.