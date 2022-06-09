Pennsylvania lawmakers rally against PennDOT's bridge tolling plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State senators and activists rallied Wednesday in opposition to PennDOT's proposal to toll nine bridges across the state.

The lawmakers joined members of the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition at the Capitol in opposition to the plan. There has been strong opposition in areas of Bridgeville and Collier by those who use the interstate daily.

The plan includes a proposal to toll the I-79 bridge in Bridgeville.

"Not everybody can afford that," said Vincent DiFilippo, a Cumberland County commissioner. "And they're going to look for ways to avoid the bridge and the tolls."

PennDOT said the tolls would fill the over $8 million funding gap needed to make repairs due to the gas tax's unreliability.

Those against the tolls want federal infrastructure money and American Rescue Plan funds used instead, or breaking it down to three bridges at a time.

The Commonwealth Court halted the tolling after surrounding communities filed a lawsuit. The state has since requested an expedited review.

PennDOT said it welcomes talks with the General Assembly on alternative funding sources to replace the gas tax.

State Senator Devlin Robinson, who represents Allegheny and Washington counties, continues to criticize the plan, saying it lacks transparency and integrity.

"We have runaway inflation and the people of western Pennsylvania don't need another tax," Robinson said. "They are already paying an absorbent amount in the gas tax for our roads and bridges throughout the state, and this is another egregious money grab from PennDOT and the executive branch."

If the current injunction becomes permanent, PennDOT would have to find other means of funding these projects.