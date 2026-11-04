Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Democrats' midterm election wins give a blueprint for the future

Governor Josh Shapiro said that victories for the Democratic party in Pennsylvania in the midterm elections can provide a blueprint for how the party can win elsewhere.

Shortly after the polls closed on Election Day, CBS News projected that Shapiro defeated challenger Stacy Garrity and that he would be reelected to serve a second term as governor of Pennsylvania.

Unofficial results for Pennsylvania's governor's race show that Shapiro, the incumbent, received 60.12% of the vote, while Garrity, the state's treasurer, received 38.59% of the vote.

"I think what we showed last night is we are a big tent party," Shapiro said in an interview with CBS Mornings. "What we also showed last night, here in the toughest swing state in the entire country, that we elected candidates who could compete everywhere, who attracted the support of Republicans and independents along with Democrats."

Shapiro said that with a Pennsylvania legislature that will no longer be divided, one of the first tasks will be to put a bill on his desk to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour, something he says Republicans have been blocking for decades.

"I also want to codify abortion rights into our Constitution here in the Commonwealth," Shapiro said. "Given the downfall of Roe, we have to have more freedom and more protections here in Pennsylvania."

Shapiro said that with Democrats having the majority of Pennsylvania's senate for the first time it almost 40 years, it will give him a chance to get more things done in the state.