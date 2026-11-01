Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says officials must "lead by example" amid dangerous campaign rhetoric

Washington — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday that lawmakers must "lead by example" amid what he called "dangerous" campaign rhetoric that's escalated as Election Day approaches.

"I think what you do is try and lead by example — as we are trying to do here, as I am trying to do here — try and bring back kindness in the face of the cruelty that we see from this president," Shapiro said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

Shapiro, who was first elected governor in 2022 and is seeking reelection this year, spoke about the threats against him and his family. He highlighted the arson attack on the governor's residence in 2025 after he and his family celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover with a Seder in the residence, saying, "It weighs on me, but it doesn't control me."

He said he has "profound differences from the person I'm running against, from the president and others."

"But I don't think engaging in cruelty is the answer," Shapiro added. "I think it makes everyone less safe."

Asked about the rhetoric on the campaign trail in places like Michigan, where a key Senate race is playing out, Shapiro said, "It's dangerous. It's hateful."

Shapiro said that since the attack on the governor's mansion, "even more people have threatened me and my wife, our family — threatened us based on how I worship."While he said "it weighs on you, certainly, to know that there are people out there trying to do you harm," he said, "I would also tell you, it motivates me to keep doing what I do to not let the bad guys win."

Shapiro said he and his family met before he opted to seek reelection, and "everybody agreed — can't let the bad guys win."

"We've got to keep going forward," he said. "You got to stand up against the hate. You got to lead by example, and you got to try and bring some decency back to this country."