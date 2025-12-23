Pennsylvania inmate accused of trying to hire someone to break into his mom's house and steal $68K

A Pennsylvania inmate is charged with trying to solicit another inmate to break into his mother's house, tie her up and steal $68,000.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said 28-year-old Keegan Baker of Erie was at SCI Forest in Forest County when he asked another inmate to help him rob his mom. But instead of carrying out the plan, the attorney general's office said the other inmate went to police.

A joint investigation between the attorney general's office and state police showed that Baker asked the inmate to use his contacts on the outside. Investigators said Baker ordered his mother and stepfather to be tied up and tased. Baker allegedly planned to steal $68,00 from his mom, and he offered the inmate and any other co-conspirators a share.

But investigators said the inmate Baker solicited told prison staff of the plot, and state police opened an investigation, leading to charges against Baker.

"This defendant showed a callous disregard for the wellness of his own family by propositioning another inmate to do his relatives harm," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "This alleged conduct is shocking and unacceptable. Thanks to the quick work of the State Police and the Office of Attorney General, this plot was thwarted and the architect of the plan can face accountability in court."

Baker is charged with solicitation for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and theft by unlawful taking.