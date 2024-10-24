Republican tries to unseat first-term Democrat for state House seat in Allegheny Valley

Republican tries to unseat Democrat for state House seat in Allegheny Valley

Republican tries to unseat Democrat for state House seat in Allegheny Valley

Republican tries to unseat Democrat for state House seat in Allegheny Valley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In most state legislative districts in Western Pennsylvania, incumbents are running for reelection often without an opponent, but that's not the case in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 33.

The race features Republican Gary Lotz challenging first-term incumbent Rep. Mandy Steele, a Democrat who wants a second term.

"I believe we need to elect people who are going to govern with a common-sense approach and really try to bring our country back together," Steele said. "That is what my work is focused on, driving money and resources to support our first responders, strong communities, a clean environment, and work across the aisle to represent every single person that lives in my district."

Lotz, who retired from the engineering and construction business, says he felt compelled to run against Steele for this office.

"She and I have a very different view of the role of government in our lives," Lotz said. "I am much more of a person who believes government does not know best how we should spend our money, how we should seal our roads, whether or not we should incentivize certain kinds of energy development."

Lotz calls himself a borderline Libertarian when it comes to the role of government.

"I think the government has a function, but I don't think it ought to be telling us what to do as much as it is," Lotz said. "I'm really concerned about the role of government in our lives."

Steele says her job is to make government work for her district, especially when it comes to public safety, public schools and main street development.

"I brought more money back to our district, $22 million, than any other state House district outside of the major cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh," Steele said. "I am hard at work and dedicated to making our community as successful as possible."

The 33rd District includes 16 communities and runs along the northwest side of the Allegheny River from Sharpsburg through Brackenridge to Harrison Township.

This district is one of those that went from Republican to Democrat two years ago, giving the Democrats control of the state House in Harrisburg for the first time in a decade.