Final vote expected today on wide-ranging election reform bill in Pennsylvania House

A final vote is expected to take place today on a wide-ranging election reform bill in the Pennsylvania House.

On Monday, the House chamber advanced the bill, which covers a number of different election-related topics that have been issues throughout the state.

If the bill, known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is passed, it would change state laws around ballot drop boxes, early in-person voting, pre-canvassing of ballots, voting system accuracy, and election interference penalties.

Many committee members praised the bill last week with some saying it contains election recommendations from the Joint State Government Commission.

Those who opposed the bill criticized it as complicated and expensive.

If the bill is approved by the House chamber, it would still need to be passed by the Republican-controlled Senate.