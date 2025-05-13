Watch CBS News
Local News

Final vote expected today on wide-ranging election reform bill in Pennsylvania House

By Megan Shinn

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A final vote is expected to take place today on a wide-ranging election reform bill in the Pennsylvania House. 

On Monday, the House chamber advanced the bill, which covers a number of different election-related topics that have been issues throughout the state.

If the bill, known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is passed, it would change state laws around ballot drop boxes, early in-person voting, pre-canvassing of ballots, voting system accuracy, and election interference penalties.

Many committee members praised the bill last week with some saying it contains election recommendations from the Joint State Government Commission.

Those who opposed the bill criticized it as complicated and expensive.

If the bill is approved by the House chamber, it would still need to be passed by the Republican-controlled Senate. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.