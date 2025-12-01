Pennsylvania homeowner shoots burglar, police say

A homeowner in Susquehanna Township, Pennsylvania, shot a burglar over the weekend, police say.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department said in a news release on Monday that officers were called to a home invasion on Mountain View Road on Sunday around 11 p.m. Police said the homeowner shot the suspect.

At the scene, Susquehanna Township police said officers secured the home and performed life-saving measures on the suspect, who was identified as Anthony Deimler. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, his condition was not immediately released.

Deimler, of Harrisburg, was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of loitering and prowling at night. As of Monday evening, he was still awaiting his preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Susquehanna Township police are investigating, with assistance from Dauphin County's forensic team.

"There is no known threat to the public and no other information to be released at this time," police said in the news release.