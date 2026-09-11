Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 11, 2026
Week 3 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football season is here. There were plenty of must-see games on the slate on Friday, including Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Pine-Richland in the Steelers High School Football Showcase.
This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in.
Week 3 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Appoquinimink, Del. 31, Washington 6
Armstrong 35, Kiski 28
Athens 49, Cowanesque Valley 7
Avonworth 55, Ellwood CIty 6
Bald Eagle 31, Penns Valley 7
Beaver Falls 32, Cornell 6
Belle Vernon 19, West Mifflin 12
Bellwood-Antis 30, Huntingdon 6
Benjamin Franklin High School 32, Edison 0
Bentworth 28, Keystone Oaks 20
Berwick 39, Wyoming 0
Bethlehem Catholic 35, Berks Catholic 14
Bethlehem Center 46, Leechburg 13
Bethlehem Freedom 32, Phillipsburg, N.J. 31
Bishop Canevin 12, Shady Side Academy 3
Bishop McCort 42, Chestnut Ridge 19
Blackhawk 43, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 12
Bloomsburg 38, Mifflinburg 14
Blue Mountain 50, Schuylkill Haven 20
Braddock Hills 28, Hopewell 21
Brashear 24, Baldwin 10
Brentwood 21, Northgate 7
Brockway 33, St. Marys 8
Burgettstown 37, Rochester 0
Burrell 42, Greensburg Salem 39
Butler 23, Meadville 0
Cambria Heights 41, Purchase Line 13
Cameron County 43, Kane Area 16
Canton 41, Wyalusing 0
Carbondale 14, Crestwood 7
Cardinal O'Hara 53, Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School 0
Carlisle 22, Central Dauphin 14
Carlynton 63, Brownsville 14
Cathedral Prep 49, Erie 7
Cedar Cliff 21, Chambersburg 20
Central Cambria 21, Bedford 13
Central Martinsburg 21, Tyrone 14, OT
Central Valley 34, Shaler 17
Charleroi 24, Avella 8
Chartiers Valley 38, Mars 24
Chartiers-Houston 63, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Chester 32, Philadelphia Northeast 30
Cocalico 27, Lampeter-Strasburg 10
Columbia 42, York Tech 7
Conestoga Valley 21, Dallastown 17
Connellsville 28, Laurel Highlands 14
Conwell-Egan 41, Father Judge High School 7
Corry 35, Eisenhower 0
Dallas 42, Abington Heights 23
Danville 52, Central Columbia 3
Delaware Valley 13, East Stroudsburg South 10
Derry 37, East Allegheny 7
Donegal 40, Annville-Cleona 28
DuBois 23, Central Clarion 19
Elizabethtown 35, Lancaster McCaskey 6
Elwood City Riverside 40, Riverview 6
Emmaus 42, Scranton 0
Ephrata 27, Garden Spot 10
Erie McDowell 21, Garfield Hts., Ohio 20
Executive 48, Bristol 33
Exeter 31, William Penn 12
Fairview 39, Girard 7
Farrell 84, Reynolds 0
Fleetwood 28, Eastern Lebanon County High 14
Fort Cherry 21, Laurel 17
Frankford 12, Mastery North Charter 0
Freedom 55, Deer Lakes 48
Freeport 35, Apollo-Ridge 30
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 18, Gratz 14
Gettysburg 41, Waynesboro 7
Glendale 30, Juniata Valley 14
Greater Johnstown High School 28, Somerset 14
Greater Latrobe High School 45, Indiana 7
Greencastle Antrim 28, Buchanan 6
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Carmichaels 8
Greenville 58, Sharpsville 7
Halifax 14, Pottsville Nativity 6
Hamburg 56, Boone 20
Hampton 24, Ringgold 14
Hanover 21, Boiling Springs 0
Harrisburg 28, Cumberland Valley 7
Hempfield 50, Governor Mifflin 13
Hempfield Area 44, Trinity Washington 20
Hershey 28, Shippensburg 18
Hickory 36, Grove City 12
Homer-Center 22, Marion Center 14
Interboro 61, Octorara 20
Iroquois 28, Union City 14
Jeannette 28, New Brighton 14
Jersey Shore 49, Selinsgrove 7
Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 24
Keystone 41, Ridgway 38
Knoch 34, Ambridge 20
Kutztown 47, Camp Hill 12
Lakeland (PA) 49, Lackawanna Trail 28
Lakeview 28, Moniteau 20
Lancaster Catholic 3, York Catholic 0
Ligonier Valley 45, Yough 0
Line Mountain 45, Northern Bedford 18
Littlestown 30, Bermudian Springs 13
Loyalsock 35, Wellsboro 7
Mahanoy 45, Pine Grove 19
Manheim Central 41, East Pennsboro 3
Manheim Township 31, Central York 27
Maplewood 33, Cochranton 22
Martin Luther King High School 38, Roxborough 0
McGuffey 48, West Greene 0
Mechanicsburg 14, Red Land 2
Mercyhurst 56, Saegertown 14
Meyersdale 20, North Star 10
Mid Valley 14, Old Forge 0
Middletown 55, Juniata 7
Monessen 20, Frazier 14
Montrose 55, Columbia-Montour 6
Morrisville 35, Academy of the New Church 0
Moshannon Valley 26, Southern Huntingdon High School 6
Mount Carmel Area High School 48, Milton 14
Mount Union High School 48, Curwensville 14
Muncy 56, Sayre Area 0
Nazareth Area 42, Allentown Central Catholic 14
Neshannock 48, South Side 29
New Castle 43, Pittsburgh North Catholic 7
New Oxford 21, Kennard-Dale 20
North East 48, Northwestern 0
North Hills 29, Bethel Park 3
North Pocono 42, Honesdale 0
Northeastern 24, Biglerville 7
Northern Cambria 6, United Valley 0
Northern Lebanon 25, Minersville 20
Northern Lehigh 46, Pen Argyl 6
Northern York 28, Lower Dauphin 21
Northwest 41, North Penn-Mansfield 27
Norwin 54, Franklin Regional 7
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 48, Salisbury 7
Otto-Eldred 24, Coudersport 18
Palmyra 42, Mifflin County 28
Parkland 44, Easton 14
Penn Cambria 39, Forest Hills 14
Penn Charter 20, Lansdale Catholic 13
Penn-Trafford 22, Moon 7
Peters Township 22, Mt Lebanon 7
Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Clearfield 28
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48, Pine-Richland 24
Pittston 50, Hanover Area 34
Plum 49, Fox Chapel 0
Pocono Mountain East 24, William Allen High School 20
Pocono Mountain West 31, Hazleton 6
Port Allegany 68, Brookville 13
Portage Area 56, Conemaugh Valley 8
Pottsgrove 21, West Chester Henderson 7
Pottstown 20, Sun Valley 0
Reading 54, Lebanon 12
Redbank Valley 26, Union 2
Renaissance Academy Charter School 39, Jenkintown 0
Ridley 31, Marple Newtown 0
River Valley 57, Conemaugh Township 28
Riverside 27, Lake-Lehman 13
Roman Catholic 14, Dematha, Md. 7
Salesianum, Del. 42, The Haverford School 0
Saucon Valley 38, Catasauqua 16
Schuylkill Valley 38, Newport 7
Scranton Prep 20, Fairfield Prep, Conn. 7
Seneca Valley 42, Penn Hills 6
Serra Catholic 54, Mapletown 14
Seton-LaSalle 28, Aliquippa 0
Shamokin 37, Shikellamy 0
Sharon 41, Oil City 19
Shenandoah Valley 35, Panther Valley 6
Shenango 35, Mohawk 7
Slippery Rock 47, Titusville 14
Smethport 38, Bradford 16
Solanco 36, Penn Manor 18
South Allegheny 41, Mount Pleasant 3
South Fayette 35, Montour 28
South Philadelphia 28, Fels 14
Southern Columbia 48, Montoursville 13
Southern Lehigh 43, Jim Thorpe 7
Southmoreland 42, Uniontown 21
Spring Grove 23, Milton Hershey 6
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 24, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 7
State College 27, Bishop McDevitt 20
Steel Valley 14, Western Beaver 7
Sto-Rox 74, Summit Academy 0
Susquehanna Township 21, Hollidaysburg 7
Susquehannock 13, Delone Catholic High School 0
Tamaqua 12, Marian Catholic High School 10
Thomas Jefferson 40, McKeesport 33
Tri-Valley 31, Upper Dauphin 22
Troy 23, Towanda 7
Union Area 42, Springdale 0
Upper Moreland 40, Lower Moreland 14
Upper St Clair 21, Canon-McMillan 10
Valley 41, Quaker Valley 0
Valley View 17, Wilkes-Barre 7
Vaux Big Picture 36, Dobbins Tech 6
Wallenpaupack Area High School 52, Western Wayne 14
Warrior Run 42, Midd-West 7
Washington 50, California 6
Waynesburg Central 35, Albert Gallatin 0
West Allegheny 49, Gateway 10
West Branch 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 13
West Perry 44, Susquenita 7
West Shamokin 37, Penns Manor 14
West York 49, South Western 21
Whitehall 31, Northampton 19
Williams Valley 19, North Schuylkill 14
Williamsport 34, Central Mountain 10
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 42, Muhlenberg 6
Windber 49, Tussey Mountain 6
Woodland Hills 33, North Allegheny 25
Wyoming Valley West 25, West Scranton 14