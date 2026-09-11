Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 11, 2026

Week 3 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football season is here. There were plenty of must-see games on the slate on Friday, including Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Pine-Richland in the Steelers High School Football Showcase.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in.

Week 3 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Appoquinimink, Del. 31, Washington 6

Armstrong 35, Kiski 28

Athens 49, Cowanesque Valley 7

Avonworth 55, Ellwood CIty 6

Bald Eagle 31, Penns Valley 7

Beaver Falls 32, Cornell 6

Belle Vernon 19, West Mifflin 12

Bellwood-Antis 30, Huntingdon 6

Benjamin Franklin High School 32, Edison 0

Bentworth 28, Keystone Oaks 20

Berwick 39, Wyoming 0

Bethlehem Catholic 35, Berks Catholic 14

Bethlehem Center 46, Leechburg 13

Bethlehem Freedom 32, Phillipsburg, N.J. 31

Bishop Canevin 12, Shady Side Academy 3

Bishop McCort 42, Chestnut Ridge 19

Blackhawk 43, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 12

Bloomsburg 38, Mifflinburg 14

Blue Mountain 50, Schuylkill Haven 20

Braddock Hills 28, Hopewell 21

Brashear 24, Baldwin 10

Brentwood 21, Northgate 7

Brockway 33, St. Marys 8

Burgettstown 37, Rochester 0

Burrell 42, Greensburg Salem 39

Butler 23, Meadville 0

Cambria Heights 41, Purchase Line 13

Cameron County 43, Kane Area 16

Canton 41, Wyalusing 0

Carbondale 14, Crestwood 7

Cardinal O'Hara 53, Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School 0

Carlisle 22, Central Dauphin 14

Carlynton 63, Brownsville 14

Cathedral Prep 49, Erie 7

Cedar Cliff 21, Chambersburg 20

Central Cambria 21, Bedford 13

Central Martinsburg 21, Tyrone 14, OT

Central Valley 34, Shaler 17

Charleroi 24, Avella 8

Chartiers Valley 38, Mars 24

Chartiers-Houston 63, Jefferson-Morgan 7

Chester 32, Philadelphia Northeast 30

Cocalico 27, Lampeter-Strasburg 10

Columbia 42, York Tech 7

Conestoga Valley 21, Dallastown 17

Connellsville 28, Laurel Highlands 14

Conwell-Egan 41, Father Judge High School 7

Corry 35, Eisenhower 0

Dallas 42, Abington Heights 23

Danville 52, Central Columbia 3

Delaware Valley 13, East Stroudsburg South 10

Derry 37, East Allegheny 7

Donegal 40, Annville-Cleona 28

DuBois 23, Central Clarion 19

Elizabethtown 35, Lancaster McCaskey 6

Elwood City Riverside 40, Riverview 6

Emmaus 42, Scranton 0

Ephrata 27, Garden Spot 10

Erie McDowell 21, Garfield Hts., Ohio 20

Executive 48, Bristol 33

Exeter 31, William Penn 12

Fairview 39, Girard 7

Farrell 84, Reynolds 0

Fleetwood 28, Eastern Lebanon County High 14

Fort Cherry 21, Laurel 17

Frankford 12, Mastery North Charter 0

Freedom 55, Deer Lakes 48

Freeport 35, Apollo-Ridge 30

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 18, Gratz 14

Gettysburg 41, Waynesboro 7

Glendale 30, Juniata Valley 14

Greater Johnstown High School 28, Somerset 14

Greater Latrobe High School 45, Indiana 7

Greencastle Antrim 28, Buchanan 6

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Carmichaels 8

Greenville 58, Sharpsville 7

Halifax 14, Pottsville Nativity 6

Hamburg 56, Boone 20

Hampton 24, Ringgold 14

Hanover 21, Boiling Springs 0

Harrisburg 28, Cumberland Valley 7

Hempfield 50, Governor Mifflin 13

Hempfield Area 44, Trinity Washington 20

Hershey 28, Shippensburg 18

Hickory 36, Grove City 12

Homer-Center 22, Marion Center 14

Interboro 61, Octorara 20

Iroquois 28, Union City 14

Jeannette 28, New Brighton 14

Jersey Shore 49, Selinsgrove 7

Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 24

Keystone 41, Ridgway 38

Knoch 34, Ambridge 20

Kutztown 47, Camp Hill 12

Lakeland (PA) 49, Lackawanna Trail 28

Lakeview 28, Moniteau 20

Lancaster Catholic 3, York Catholic 0

Ligonier Valley 45, Yough 0

Line Mountain 45, Northern Bedford 18

Littlestown 30, Bermudian Springs 13

Loyalsock 35, Wellsboro 7

Mahanoy 45, Pine Grove 19

Manheim Central 41, East Pennsboro 3

Manheim Township 31, Central York 27

Maplewood 33, Cochranton 22

Martin Luther King High School 38, Roxborough 0

McGuffey 48, West Greene 0

Mechanicsburg 14, Red Land 2

Mercyhurst 56, Saegertown 14

Meyersdale 20, North Star 10

Mid Valley 14, Old Forge 0

Middletown 55, Juniata 7

Monessen 20, Frazier 14

Montrose 55, Columbia-Montour 6

Morrisville 35, Academy of the New Church 0

Moshannon Valley 26, Southern Huntingdon High School 6

Mount Carmel Area High School 48, Milton 14

Mount Union High School 48, Curwensville 14

Muncy 56, Sayre Area 0

Nazareth Area 42, Allentown Central Catholic 14

Neshannock 48, South Side 29

New Castle 43, Pittsburgh North Catholic 7

New Oxford 21, Kennard-Dale 20

North East 48, Northwestern 0

North Hills 29, Bethel Park 3

North Pocono 42, Honesdale 0

Northeastern 24, Biglerville 7

Northern Cambria 6, United Valley 0

Northern Lebanon 25, Minersville 20

Northern Lehigh 46, Pen Argyl 6

Northern York 28, Lower Dauphin 21

Northwest 41, North Penn-Mansfield 27

Norwin 54, Franklin Regional 7

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 48, Salisbury 7

Otto-Eldred 24, Coudersport 18

Palmyra 42, Mifflin County 28

Parkland 44, Easton 14

Penn Cambria 39, Forest Hills 14

Penn Charter 20, Lansdale Catholic 13

Penn-Trafford 22, Moon 7

Peters Township 22, Mt Lebanon 7

Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Clearfield 28

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48, Pine-Richland 24

Pittston 50, Hanover Area 34

Plum 49, Fox Chapel 0

Pocono Mountain East 24, William Allen High School 20

Pocono Mountain West 31, Hazleton 6

Port Allegany 68, Brookville 13

Portage Area 56, Conemaugh Valley 8

Pottsgrove 21, West Chester Henderson 7

Pottstown 20, Sun Valley 0

Reading 54, Lebanon 12

Redbank Valley 26, Union 2

Renaissance Academy Charter School 39, Jenkintown 0

Ridley 31, Marple Newtown 0

River Valley 57, Conemaugh Township 28

Riverside 27, Lake-Lehman 13

Roman Catholic 14, Dematha, Md. 7

Salesianum, Del. 42, The Haverford School 0

Saucon Valley 38, Catasauqua 16

Schuylkill Valley 38, Newport 7

Scranton Prep 20, Fairfield Prep, Conn. 7

Seneca Valley 42, Penn Hills 6

Serra Catholic 54, Mapletown 14

Seton-LaSalle 28, Aliquippa 0

Shamokin 37, Shikellamy 0

Sharon 41, Oil City 19

Shenandoah Valley 35, Panther Valley 6

Shenango 35, Mohawk 7

Slippery Rock 47, Titusville 14

Smethport 38, Bradford 16

Solanco 36, Penn Manor 18

South Allegheny 41, Mount Pleasant 3

South Fayette 35, Montour 28

South Philadelphia 28, Fels 14

Southern Columbia 48, Montoursville 13

Southern Lehigh 43, Jim Thorpe 7

Southmoreland 42, Uniontown 21

Spring Grove 23, Milton Hershey 6

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 24, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 7

State College 27, Bishop McDevitt 20

Steel Valley 14, Western Beaver 7

Sto-Rox 74, Summit Academy 0

Susquehanna Township 21, Hollidaysburg 7

Susquehannock 13, Delone Catholic High School 0

Tamaqua 12, Marian Catholic High School 10

Thomas Jefferson 40, McKeesport 33

Tri-Valley 31, Upper Dauphin 22

Troy 23, Towanda 7

Union Area 42, Springdale 0

Upper Moreland 40, Lower Moreland 14

Upper St Clair 21, Canon-McMillan 10

Valley 41, Quaker Valley 0

Valley View 17, Wilkes-Barre 7

Vaux Big Picture 36, Dobbins Tech 6

Wallenpaupack Area High School 52, Western Wayne 14

Warrior Run 42, Midd-West 7

Washington 50, California 6

Waynesburg Central 35, Albert Gallatin 0

West Allegheny 49, Gateway 10

West Branch 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 13

West Perry 44, Susquenita 7

West Shamokin 37, Penns Manor 14

West York 49, South Western 21

Whitehall 31, Northampton 19

Williams Valley 19, North Schuylkill 14

Williamsport 34, Central Mountain 10

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 42, Muhlenberg 6

Windber 49, Tussey Mountain 6

Woodland Hills 33, North Allegheny 25

Wyoming Valley West 25, West Scranton 14