How to watch tonight's Pine-Richland vs. Central Catholic WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

One of the most talked about high school football games of the season in the WPIAL is being played tonight. Here's how to watch tonight's Pine-Richland vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic game of the week as part of the Steelers High School Football Showcase.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

Plenty of star power will be on hand for tonight's game, which pits two of the top teams in Pennsylvania against one another.

Central Catholic (2-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in both the WPIAL and the PIAA by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic's offensive line features three players who are committed to power-conference colleges.Jon Sassic, Jimmy Kalis and James Halter are committed to play at Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame, respectively. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Considered the team to beat in Class 6A this season, Central Catholic boasts an offensive line with three players committed to power-conference colleges.

On the other side of the field, Pine-Richland (2-0) is ranked No. 1 in 5A in the WPIAL and PIAA, led by star wide receiver Khalil Taylor and four-year starting quarterback Aaron "Oobi" Strader.

Pine-Richland star wide receiver Khalil Taylor, a Nebraska recruit, is one of the top high school football prospects in Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Matt Farago will be on the call for the broadcast with sideline reports from Suzie Cool.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?