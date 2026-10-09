Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 9, 2026

Friday night football in Pennsylvania is back for another week. As the postseason slowly approaches, there are plenty of must-see Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association games, including a Class 5A showdown between Thomas Jefferson and West Allegheny in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Week 7 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Abraham Lincoln High School 22, Belmont 0

Academy at Palumbo 23, Edison 0

Benjamin Franklin High School 26, Roxborough 0

KIPP DuBois 20, Vaux Big Picture 14

Philadelphia Central 27, Frankford 20