Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 9, 2026
Friday night football in Pennsylvania is back for another week. As the postseason slowly approaches, there are plenty of must-see Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association games, including a Class 5A showdown between Thomas Jefferson and West Allegheny in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.
Week 7 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Abraham Lincoln High School 22, Belmont 0
Academy at Palumbo 23, Edison 0
Benjamin Franklin High School 26, Roxborough 0
KIPP DuBois 20, Vaux Big Picture 14
Philadelphia Central 27, Frankford 20