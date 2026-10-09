How to watch tonight's Thomas Jefferson vs. West Allegheny WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

It's a Friday in western Pennsylvania and football is on the calendar tonight with Thomas Jefferson visiting West Allegheny in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

When Thomas Jefferson and West Allegheny take the field tonight, two of the greatest coaches in WPIAL history will be going head-to-head as Bill Cherpak and Bob Palko have combined for 19 WPIAL titles and more than 580 wins in their careers.

Cherpak is in his 32nd year at Thomas Jefferson and his undefeated Jaguars team (5-0) pulled out close wins the past two weeks against Montour and Trinity. With more than 330 wins in his career, Cherpak has won five PIAA state titles and 10 WPIAL titles, most in district history.

Bob Palko and Bill Cherpak will go head-to-head when West Allegheny faces Thomas Jefferson in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette / Mon Valley Independent

Palko, who returned to West Allegheny this season after stints at Mt. Lebanon and on James Franklin's staff at Penn State, has more than 250 career wins and nine WPIAL titles, trailing only Cherpak for the most. Before leaving West Allegheny in 2018, Palko led the football program for 24 years.

West Allegheny (4-2) has won its last two games, beating Moon and Bethel Park as they bounced back from a close loss to Montour in September.

Matt Farago will be on the call for the broadcast with sideline reports from Suzie Cool.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Joe P. DiMichela Stadium in Imperial.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?