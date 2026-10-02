Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 2, 2026
Friday night football is back in Pennsylvania for another week. Must-see games of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association included a Class 4A showdown between Chartiers Valley and South Fayette in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.
Week 6 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Altoona 19, Chambersburg 14
Athens 44, Wellsboro 0
Bellwood-Antis 33, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Benjamin Franklin High School 22, Academy at Palumbo 6
Big Spring 48, Biglerville 7
Blue Mountain 60, Panther Valley 0
Boys' Latin 26, Frankford 8
Brashear 20, Taylor Allderdice High School 16
Cambria Heights 60, Conemaugh Valley 0
Dunmore 56, Mid Valley 0
Episcopal Academy 28, Archbishop Carroll 14
Fels 16, Roxborough 6
Greater Latrobe High School 35, Fox Chapel 0
Juniata Valley 7, Moshannon Valley 0
Malvern Prep 27, Gonzaga College, D.C. 19
Martin Luther King High School 14, Edison 6
Mechanicsburg 32, Shippensburg 20
Nazareth Area 49, Stroudsburg 6
Northern Lehigh 22, Catasauqua 8
Philadelphia Northeast 24, Abraham Lincoln High School 12
Roman Catholic 14, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 6
Shamokin 42, Selinsgrove 0
South Philadelphia 14, KIPP DuBois 0
South Williamsport 28, Muncy 6
Valley View 28, Delaware Valley 7
Wallenpaupack Area High School 34, West Scranton 0
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 28, Windber 0
Williams Valley 12, Schuylkill Haven 6