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Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 2, 2026

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Friday night football is back in Pennsylvania for another week. Must-see games of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association included a Class 4A showdown between Chartiers Valley and South Fayette in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week. 

Week 6 Pennsylvania high school football scores 

Altoona 19, Chambersburg 14

Athens 44, Wellsboro 0

Bellwood-Antis 33, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Benjamin Franklin High School 22, Academy at Palumbo 6

Big Spring 48, Biglerville 7

Blue Mountain 60, Panther Valley 0

Boys' Latin 26, Frankford 8

Brashear 20, Taylor Allderdice High School 16

Cambria Heights 60, Conemaugh Valley 0

Dunmore 56, Mid Valley 0

Episcopal Academy 28, Archbishop Carroll 14

Fels 16, Roxborough 6

Greater Latrobe High School 35, Fox Chapel 0

Juniata Valley 7, Moshannon Valley 0

Malvern Prep 27, Gonzaga College, D.C. 19

Martin Luther King High School 14, Edison 6

Mechanicsburg 32, Shippensburg 20

Nazareth Area 49, Stroudsburg 6

Northern Lehigh 22, Catasauqua 8

Philadelphia Northeast 24, Abraham Lincoln High School 12

Roman Catholic 14, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 6

Shamokin 42, Selinsgrove 0

South Philadelphia 14, KIPP DuBois 0

South Williamsport 28, Muncy 6

Valley View 28, Delaware Valley 7

Wallenpaupack Area High School 34, West Scranton 0

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 28, Windber 0

Williams Valley 12, Schuylkill Haven 6

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