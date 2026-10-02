How to watch tonight's Chartiers Valley vs. South Fayette WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and Chartiers Valley will be squaring off with South Fayette in tonight's Steelers High School Football Showcase game of the week.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

South Fayette (4-1) has emerged as one of the top teams in the WPIAL's Class 4A, and looks to bounce back from last week's 31-7 loss to Upper St. Clair.

Chartiers Valley (2-3) lost its first two games of the season, but have gotten back into the win column in two of the last three weeks, beating Bethel Park 27-24 one week ago.

Tonight's game will kick off play in 4A's Big Six conference for both teams.

Matt Farago will be on the call for the broadcast with sideline reports from Suzie Cool.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at South Fayette High School.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?