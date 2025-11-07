Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 7, 2025
Crucial high school football games were played across Pennsylvania on Friday night.
With each passing week of the playoffs, the stakes are raised and teams are fighting for postseason glory.
Week 11 of the 2025 high school football season features dozens of playoff games across Pennsylvania. This story will be updated with the latest scores as they come in on Friday.
Week 11 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Bellefonte 17, Juniata 6
PIAA playoffs
District 1
Class 4A
Final
Bishop Shanahan 42, Pope John Paul II 21
Class 5A
Final
Strath Haven 21, Unionville 20
Class 6A
Final
Coatesville 14, Council Rock South 0
Neshaminy 49, Roberts 21
North Penn 43, Souderton 14
Pennridge 21, Downingtown East High School 9
District 2
Class 2A
Final
Lakeland (PA) 27, Dunmore 7
Class 3A
Final
Scranton Prep 42, Berwick 7
Class 4A
Final
North Pocono 38, Dallas 6
Class 5A
Final
Delaware Valley 27, Abington Heights 24
Class 6A
Final
Wilkes-Barre 42, Williamsport 14
District 3
Class 1A
Final
York Catholic 33, Delone Catholic High School 25
Class 2A
Final
Steelton-Highspire 52, Halifax 13
Class 3A
Semifinal
Camp Hill Trinity 42, Annville-Cleona 21
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Twin Valley 49, West Perry 15
West York 20, Middletown 0
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Bishop McDevitt 47, Mechanicsburg 7
Exeter 41, Conestoga Valley 34
New Oxford 31, Spring Grove 26
Class 6A
Quarterfinal
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 28, William Penn High School 14
District 4
Class 1A
Final
Line Mountain 20, Montgomery 14
Class 2A
Semifinal
Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 21
Troy 48, Warrior Run 34
Class 3A
Final
Mifflinburg 35, Montoursville 12
Class 4A
Final
Shamokin 37, Jersey Shore 0
District 6
Class 1A
Semifinal
Juniata Valley 38, Claysburg-Kimmel 25
Class 2A
Semifinal
Richland 35, Bellwood-Antis 13
Class 3A
Final
Penn Cambria 33, Huntingdon 6
Class 5A
Final
Hollidaysburg 25, DuBois 24
District 7
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Bishop Canevin 50, Frazier 7
Fort Cherry 36, Neshannock 9
Laurel 40, Chartiers-Houston 21
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Steel Valley 42, Ellwood City 6
Washington 31, South Allegheny 7
Western Beaver 41, Apollo-Ridge 14
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Central Valley 34, Highlands 10
Imani 59, Hopewell 21
Pittsburgh North Catholic 55, Elizabeth-Forward 32
Class 4A
Semifinal
Aliquippa 14, New Castle 0
McKeesport 28, Thomas Jefferson 3
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Moon 20, Penn-Trafford 13
Peters Township 42, Bethel Park 14
Pine-Richland 42, Shaler 10
Class 6A
Semifinal
North Allegheny 35, Norwin 17
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 44, Canon-McMillan 7
District 9
Class 4A
Final
Punxsutawney 28, Clearfield 8
District 10
Class 3A
Semifinal
Hickory 34, Fort LeBoeuf 17
North East 21, Sharon 10
District 11
Class 1A
Final
Lackawanna Trail 41, Tri-Valley 14
Class 3A
Semifinal
Northwestern Lehigh 49, North Schuylkill 21
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 59, Tamaqua 16
Class 6A
Semifinal
Easton 38, Bethlehem Liberty 20
Parkland 35, Nazareth Area 14