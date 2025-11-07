Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 7, 2025

Crucial high school football games were played across Pennsylvania on Friday night.

With each passing week of the playoffs, the stakes are raised and teams are fighting for postseason glory.

Week 11 of the 2025 high school football season features dozens of playoff games across Pennsylvania. This story will be updated with the latest scores as they come in on Friday.

Week 11 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Bellefonte 17, Juniata 6

PIAA playoffs

District 1

Class 4A

Final

Bishop Shanahan 42, Pope John Paul II 21

Class 5A

Final

Strath Haven 21, Unionville 20

Class 6A

Final

Coatesville 14, Council Rock South 0

Neshaminy 49, Roberts 21

North Penn 43, Souderton 14

Pennridge 21, Downingtown East High School 9

District 2

Class 2A

Final

Lakeland (PA) 27, Dunmore 7

Class 3A

Final

Scranton Prep 42, Berwick 7

Class 4A

Final

North Pocono 38, Dallas 6

Class 5A

Final

Delaware Valley 27, Abington Heights 24

Class 6A

Final

Wilkes-Barre 42, Williamsport 14

District 3

Class 1A

Final

York Catholic 33, Delone Catholic High School 25

Class 2A

Final

Steelton-Highspire 52, Halifax 13

Class 3A

Semifinal

Camp Hill Trinity 42, Annville-Cleona 21

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Twin Valley 49, West Perry 15

West York 20, Middletown 0

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Bishop McDevitt 47, Mechanicsburg 7

Exeter 41, Conestoga Valley 34

New Oxford 31, Spring Grove 26

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 28, William Penn High School 14

District 4

Class 1A

Final

Line Mountain 20, Montgomery 14

Class 2A

Semifinal

Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 21

Troy 48, Warrior Run 34

Class 3A

Final

Mifflinburg 35, Montoursville 12

Class 4A

Final

Shamokin 37, Jersey Shore 0

District 6

Class 1A

Semifinal

Juniata Valley 38, Claysburg-Kimmel 25

Class 2A

Semifinal

Richland 35, Bellwood-Antis 13

Class 3A

Final

Penn Cambria 33, Huntingdon 6

Class 5A

Final

Hollidaysburg 25, DuBois 24

District 7

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Bishop Canevin 50, Frazier 7

Fort Cherry 36, Neshannock 9

Laurel 40, Chartiers-Houston 21

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Steel Valley 42, Ellwood City 6

Washington 31, South Allegheny 7

Western Beaver 41, Apollo-Ridge 14

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Central Valley 34, Highlands 10

Imani 59, Hopewell 21

Pittsburgh North Catholic 55, Elizabeth-Forward 32

Class 4A

Semifinal

Aliquippa 14, New Castle 0

McKeesport 28, Thomas Jefferson 3

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Moon 20, Penn-Trafford 13

Peters Township 42, Bethel Park 14

Pine-Richland 42, Shaler 10

Class 6A

Semifinal

North Allegheny 35, Norwin 17

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 44, Canon-McMillan 7

District 9

Class 4A

Final

Punxsutawney 28, Clearfield 8

District 10

Class 3A

Semifinal

Hickory 34, Fort LeBoeuf 17

North East 21, Sharon 10

District 11

Class 1A

Final

Lackawanna Trail 41, Tri-Valley 14

Class 3A

Semifinal

Northwestern Lehigh 49, North Schuylkill 21

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 59, Tamaqua 16

Class 6A

Semifinal

Easton 38, Bethlehem Liberty 20

Parkland 35, Nazareth Area 14