Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 20, 2026
It's another week of playoff football in Pennsylvania. Check back for the latest scores from around the state.
PIAA Playoffs
Class 6A
First Round
Bishop McDevitt 51, Cedar Crest 14
Harrisburg 35, Central York 27
Nazareth Area 28, Parkland 20
Spring-Ford 17, Downingtown East High School 14
State College 42, Williamsport 9
Class 5A
First Round
Penn-Trafford 17, Upper St Clair 14
Pine-Richland 42, North Hills 7
Solanco 35, Northern York 7
Southern Lehigh 46, Abington Heights 15
Springfield 43, Great Valley 0
Twin Valley 56, Exeter 7
Class 4A
First Round
Bellefonte 38, Shikellamy 21
Blue Mountain 37, Bethlehem Catholic 34
Cardinal O'Hara 43, Pottsgrove 3
Lampeter-Strasburg 14, West York 13
North Pocono 26, Dallas 7
Susquehanna Township 42, Hanover 9
Class 3A
First Round
Scranton Prep 49, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 7
Avonworth 38, Belle Vernon 24
Mount Carmel Area High School 49, Athens 7
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 44, Northwestern Lehigh 13
Wyomissing 13, Annville-Cleona 10
Class 2A
First Round
Bishop Canevin 61, Western Beaver 0
Dunmore 42, Northern Lehigh 7
Farrell 51, Greenville 20
Philadelphia West Catholic 46, Upper Dauphin 7
Richland 56, Mount Union High School 28
Seton-LaSalle 55, Apollo-Ridge 9
Southern Columbia 35, South Williamsport 7
Class 1A
First Round
Steelton-Highspire 51, Northern Bedford 20
Clairton 14, Shenango 7
Fort Cherry 45, Washington 21
Montgomery 27, Line Mountain 24
Port Allegany 28, Keystone 20
Williams Valley 1, Belmont 0