It's another week of playoff football in Pennsylvania. Check back for the latest scores from around the state.

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

First Round

Bishop McDevitt 51, Cedar Crest 14

Harrisburg 35, Central York 27

Nazareth Area 28, Parkland 20

Spring-Ford 17, Downingtown East High School 14

State College 42, Williamsport 9

Class 5A

First Round

Penn-Trafford 17, Upper St Clair 14

Pine-Richland 42, North Hills 7

Solanco 35, Northern York 7

Southern Lehigh 46, Abington Heights 15

Springfield 43, Great Valley 0

Twin Valley 56, Exeter 7

Class 4A

First Round

Bellefonte 38, Shikellamy 21

Blue Mountain 37, Bethlehem Catholic 34

Cardinal O'Hara 43, Pottsgrove 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 14, West York 13

North Pocono 26, Dallas 7

Susquehanna Township 42, Hanover 9

Class 3A

First Round

Scranton Prep 49, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 7

Avonworth 38, Belle Vernon 24

Mount Carmel Area High School 49, Athens 7

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 44, Northwestern Lehigh 13

Wyomissing 13, Annville-Cleona 10

Class 2A

First Round

Bishop Canevin 61, Western Beaver 0

Dunmore 42, Northern Lehigh 7

Farrell 51, Greenville 20

Philadelphia West Catholic 46, Upper Dauphin 7

Richland 56, Mount Union High School 28

Seton-LaSalle 55, Apollo-Ridge 9

Southern Columbia 35, South Williamsport 7

Class 1A

First Round

Steelton-Highspire 51, Northern Bedford 20

Clairton 14, Shenango 7

Fort Cherry 45, Washington 21

Montgomery 27, Line Mountain 24

Port Allegany 28, Keystone 20

Williams Valley 1, Belmont 0