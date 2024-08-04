As Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro meets with Kamala Harris about VP job, some neighbors hope he stays in the state

As Harris meets with VP contenders, some Pennsylvania voters say Josh Shapiro is a good pick As Harris meets with VP contenders, some Pennsylvania voters say Josh Shapiro is a good pick 05:23

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — CBS News has learned that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is in Washington, D.C., Sunday meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris as she prepares to select a running mate.

Harris is expected to make her vice presidential pick by Tuesday, when she is slated to appear with her VP pick at a rally in North Philadelphia.

Shapiro is among a handful of people said to be under consideration for the role.

On Sunday afternoon, some of the governor's security detail was outside his home in Jenkintown.

Voters who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia in the area mostly said they support a Harris-Shapiro ticket, but some said they would like the governor to finish out his term in Harrisburg.

"He would be a good running mate for her. I mean, he's well known in Pennsylvania, which is one of those states that they want to be able to carry. But just him as a person, I think he would complement her," Michelle Roberts said.

"I think he's a great pick, but he's not an astronaut. The guy from Arizona is an intriguing pick," Justin Lamar said, referring to Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. "I think whoever she chooses will be a good person to go alongside her. I'd be happy seeing Shapiro."

Others said they would like to see Shapiro stay put.

"I'm gonna be selfish. We don't want him to leave. We want him to stay right here. We need him more," one neighbor said.

"Finish the job in Pennsylvania," another said. "Finish out his term as governor and I think '28 would be his time possibly to run for president."

Political strategists say there has been an unusual amount of excitement over who will join Harris on the Democratic ticket.

"This is so dramatic and so different than anything that has ever happened before ... this really shows something different this time where the vice president is getting a lot more attention than I've ever seen," Democratic strategist Eleanor Dezzi said.

Shapiro could help Harris appeal to a wide range of voters, especially in his home state, said Joe Watkins, a White House aide to former President George H.W. Bush.

"For somebody like Kamala Harris, who appeals to progressives and is doing well right now with the Democratic base, Shapiro helps her with independent voters, he helps her with non-college-educated voters that she might not appeal to right now," Watkins said.