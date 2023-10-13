Pennsylvania town named one of the spookiest in the United States

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A town in Pennsylvania was named one of the spookiest cities in the United States.

Vivint set out to find the spookiest places in the U.S. and Gettysburg made the list. It came in at No. 2 just behind Estes Park, Colorado. Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, and San Antonio, Texas, rounded out the Top 5. Philadelphia also made the list at No. 24. Gettysburg and the City of Brotherly Love were the only places in Pennsylvania to make the Top 100.

Gettysburg also made the Top 5 for cities with the most reported ghost sightings. Vivint's spooky study also found the Top 5 spookiest states: California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio.

In America, searches for "haunted locations near me app" went up 256 percent in the last year, Vivint said.

To find out the spookiest places, Vivint said it compared cities and states on factors, including the number of ghost sightings and the number of haunted house attractions per 100,000 people, and ranked the cities based on their scores. It also surveyed more than 1,000 Americans on their paranormal experiences.

Vivint, a home security provider, found that nearly 1 in 10 Americans saw paranormal activity on a security camera in the last year, which it said is "perhaps the scariest of all."

Another recent study by the travel website Upgraded Points found that Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in America to be a ghost. Pittsburgh came in fifth while Springfield, Massachusetts earned the top spot.