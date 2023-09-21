Study finds Pittsburgh among the best U.S. cities to be a 'ghost'

Study finds Pittsburgh a great place to be a ghost

Study finds Pittsburgh a great place to be a ghost

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The chill of the autumn air isn't fall off and that means Halloween and hauntings!

With that in mind, a fun new study from the travel website Upgraded Points found that Pittsburgh is among the best American cities to be a ghost!

The study looked into factors such as the age of houses, number of gravesites, and search interest in ghosts.

Pittsburgh came in fifth with findings such as two graves per person and 26 cemeteries per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the median age of buildings is 64 years old.

The top city for ghosts in the U.S.? Springfield, Massachusetts.

Check out the full study right here!